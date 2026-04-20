News
DCI detectives arrest drug suspects across Nakuru, Bungoma, and Elgeyo Marakwet
The suspects were intercepted on Monday during intelligence-led patrols and tip-off driven raids.
The suspects were intercepted on Monday during intelligence-led patrols and tip-off driven raids.
Police in Kwale County seized 1,858 rolls of cannabis in an intelligence-led raid in Msambweni, arresting one suspect as part of a wider crackdown on drug networks threatening local communities.
Police in Kiambu seized 1,140 rolls of cannabis in Ruaka and arrested a suspect, stepping up an anti-narcotics crackdown targeting urban drug networks and urging public cooperation.