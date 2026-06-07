Gachagua says he will appeal if court upholds his impeachment on June 8

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful ahead of a court ruling on his impeachment case on June 8, 2026, saying he will respect the Judiciary and pursue legal options if the decision goes against him.

Speaking during a church service at PCEA Muteero Church, Karen, Nairobi, Gachagua said he was confident in the independence of the courts and insisted that he would accept whatever outcome is delivered by a three-judge bench expected to rule on his challenge.

“We are ready for whatever outcome, if the three judges rule that we were treated unfairly and against the law and the Constitution, and lift the impeachment, and let us be,” he said. “We shall be grateful to God, and we shall be very grateful that there is a justice system in Kenya that works.”

He added that an unfavourable ruling would not end his legal efforts, noting that he would proceed to the Court of Appeal as provided for under the Constitution.

“If the ruling goes the other way, it is still okay. We'll still have an opportunity to go to the Court of Appeal and follow the legal remedies that has been provided by the Constitution,” he said.

Gachagua also urged restraint among his supporters, warning against violence regardless of the outcome.

“I want to urge my supporters across the country, irrespective of the outcome, to remain calm and peaceful,” he said. “We are peaceful people, and we believe in doing things peacefully.”

He added that political grievances should be resolved through democratic means, including future elections.

“Next year they'll have an opportunity on the 10th of August to express their anger at the ballot box,” he said. “This country is bigger than anyone of us, and we need a peaceful country, and life must go on.”

Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment saga began in October 2024 when a motion was introduced in the National Assembly by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse seeking his removal from office as Kenya’s Deputy President.

Lawmakers debated allegations of abuse of office, corruption, and undermining the presidency—claims he has consistently denied.

The National Assembly voted in favour of impeachment on October 8, 2024, sending the matter to the Senate for trial. The Senate upheld the impeachment on October 17,2024, confirming his removal from office. It marked the first time a Deputy President had been removed under the 2010 Constitution.

Following the decision, President William Ruto nominated Prof. Kithure Kindiki as his successor, and after initial court interventions, the transition eventually proceeded with his swearing-in.

Gachagua moved to court, arguing that the process was unconstitutional, rushed, and politically driven. He claimed he was denied a fair hearing and that parliamentary procedures were not properly followed. The case was later consolidated into a constitutional petition before a three-judge bench.

The ruling expected from the High Court will determine whether the impeachment is upheld or overturned, with major implications for his political future and Kenya’s constitutional interpretation of executive removal procedures.