Prisons Kenya shine as first circle-style Kabaddi leg kicks off in Kiambu

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Prisons Kenya shine as first circle-style Kabaddi leg kicks off in Kiambu
APS vs KPS players take on each other on June 6, 2026, during the first leg of the circle style Kabadii in Kiambu PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Speaking to Radio Generation on Saturday after the event, Kenya Kabaddi Sports Federation (KKSF) President Mathew Mwangi thanked the four teams — Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS), Prisons Kenya and National Youth Service (NYS) — for participating in the competition.

The first leg of the 2026 National Circle-Style Kabaddi Competition attracted four teams at the Prison Service Training College (PSTC) in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Saturday after the event, Kenya Kabaddi Sports Federation (KKSF) President Mathew Mwangi thanked the four teams,  Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS), Prisons Kenya and National Youth Service (NYS), for participating in the competition.

"There is a great need for our athletes to also compete in the circle-style Kabaddi format, as compared to the more accustomed rectangular style that they are used to," Mwangi said.

"There will be international championships later this year, which are yet to be confirmed, and we need Kenya to be ready," added Mwangi, noting that players can only improve by participating in more local competitions.

NYS was unfortunately unable to take to the field of play due to unavoidable circumstances, leaving the remaining three teams to battle for top honours in the first leg of the circle-style competition.

Prisons Kenya defeated national rectangular-style defending champions Kenya Police Service 28-15 in the opening match of the day. Administration Police Service then overcame KPS 22-17 in the second match.

APS later suffered a narrow 23-22 defeat to Prisons Kenya in the final match of the afternoon, wrapping up a competition that brought together 25 players competing for first-leg honours in the 2026 circle-style Kabaddi season.

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Prisons Kenya Kabaddi Sports Federation Kabaddi Competition

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