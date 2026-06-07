Manhunt launched for suspects after 12 people shot near festival in Ohio

Police say they are searching for suspects after at least 12 people were shot near a festival in Toledo, in the midwestern US state of Ohio.

The Toledo Police Department said 10 people "are reported to be in stable condition, while two remain in critical condition".

It said it responded to a report of a shooting near the Old West End Festival at around 17:37 local time (21:37 GMT) on Saturday.

Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe said it appeared that two people fired weapons and they were "probably shooting at each other".

Footage shared online - which the BBC has not yet independently verified - appears to show people running and screaming as a volley of gunshots rings out.

The victims' ages ranged from 16 to 61. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz earlier told local news outlet WTOL 11 that they all were expected to survive.

The Old West End Festival describes itself as "a two-day event celebrating one of the largest historic districts in the country with live music, multiple food markets, a beer garden, house tours, shopping, and much more".

Police say the investigation currently includes the area of Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue. A map on the festival website suggests a music and food area was at that intersection.

Other clips shared online appear to show two people being wheeled away in stretchers, and several injured people lying on a grassy area near a marquee.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement on social media.

"Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence. Fran and I are praying for everyone impacted by the incident at the Old West End Festival, and we are confident that law enforcement will locate the suspects involved in this senseless crime."