MP Passaris calls for probe into death of KMTC student after Thika Road tragedy

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has called for swift action following a tragic incident in Nairobi in which a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student reportedly died after being ejected from a moving Public Service Vehicle (PSV) on Thika Road for allegedly failing to pay his fare.

The student, identified as Eugene Mutuku, a final-year KMTC Matuu student, was reportedly travelling along Thika Road on his way to begin his clinical attachment at a hospital in the Kasarani area when the incident occurred.

Passaris expressed outrage over the incident on Saturday, saying she was deeply saddened by the loss of a young life under such circumstances.

“I am utterly heartbroken by what humanity has come to as I learn of the death of Eugene Mutuku, a final-year KMTC Matuu student who had just begun his clinical attachment in Kasarani,” she wrote.

According to the legislator, Mutuku was allegedly thrown from a moving matatu operating along the Thika-Nairobi route, sustaining serious injuries. He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Passaris condemned the actions of the vehicle crew, emphasising that no dispute should ever put a passenger's life in danger.

“As we await the outcome of investigations, one thing is clear: no disagreement over fare, conduct, or any other issue can justify putting a passenger’s life at risk. We understand the challenges faced by those in the transport business. However, if there was any reason to remove or eject a passenger from a vehicle, it should never be done while the vehicle is in motion. Human life must always come before any dispute,” Passaris stated.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by players in the public transport sector, the Nairobi Woman Representative said such realities cannot excuse reckless or violent behaviour that endangers lives.

She called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other law enforcement agencies to move with speed in investigating the matter and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

“I call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) @DCI_Kenya and all relevant law enforcement agencies to move swiftly, thoroughly investigate this matter, secure all available evidence, record witness statements, and ensure that anyone found responsible is brought to justice,” she stated.

The incident has sparked public concern over passenger safety in public transport vehicles and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of regulations governing PSV operations.