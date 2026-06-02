Former priest arrested over alleged online calls for government overthrow

A 44-year-old Kiambu resident and former Roman Catholic priest has been arrested following allegations that he used social media to publish content that investigators say encouraged the unlawful overthrow of the government through violence, protests, and coordinated civil disruption.

The arrest was carried out on Monday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations after what officials described as a targeted operation based on actionable intelligence.

The suspect, identified as Edwin Gathangi Waiguru, was picked up in the Kirigiti area of Kiambu County before being taken into custody for further processing.

According to investigators, the arrest is linked to alleged cybercrime-related activity involving posts shared through his official Facebook page, “Kinta Kinte II”.

Detectives say the content outlined plans that included sustained street demonstrations throughout June 2026, targeted arson attacks on specified public and private properties, tax boycotts, and the formation of what was described as a parallel transitional administration.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations confirmed the operation and the reasons behind the arrest, stating:

"A carefully coordinated operation by detectives from the DCI Headquarters' Operation Action Team (OAT) has culminated in the arrest of 44-year-old Edwin Gathangi Waiguru, a cybercrime suspect linked to the alleged dissemination of content advocating the unlawful overthrow of the Government."

Investigators further noted that the material under probe is being subjected to forensic and evidential examination as part of ongoing inquiries. They argue that the content went beyond protected speech and instead crossed into material that could encourage actions aimed at destabilising constitutional order.

The suspect’s background has also drawn public attention. The DCI stated that Waiguru was once an ordained Roman Catholic priest before later leaving the church and joining the Catholic Charismatic Church, where clergy are allowed to marry.

Authorities also noted that: "Despite the transition, he reportedly continues to don pastoral collars and clerical robes and was recently operating from Riruta area, where he has been associated with church activities," the statement stated.

Investigators maintain that while freedom of expression is protected, it must remain within legal limits, especially where content may incite violence or unrest. The agency issued a strong warning on online conduct and accountability.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations further wishes to reiterate that while freedom of expression is a fundamental constitutional right, it must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law," the statement reiterated.

It further added: "The DCI shall not hesitate to arrest and institute criminal charges on anyone who authors, publishes, and/or distributes inflammatory statements that promote violence or sows division among citizens," the DCI added.

Waiguru was taken to DCI Headquarters before being handed over to the Serious Crime Unit for further handling. He is expected to face charges under Section 40(1)(a)(iii) of the Penal Code, which addresses attempts to unlawfully overthrow a legitimate government.

The arrest comes shortly after another similar case involving a suspect identified by investigators as David Onyango Elgon, also known as MC Adek Tatu, who was arrested in Mombasa County over alleged dissemination of inflammatory online content that authorities say caused public concern.