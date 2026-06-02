Ruto says security threats and Somalia instability delay reopening Kenya–Somalia border

President William Ruto has attributed the continued closure of the Kenya-Somalia border to persistent security threats and political instability in Somalia, saying the government cannot risk compromising national security in pursuit of increased trade and movement across the frontier.

Speaking during the North Eastern Media Roundtable in Wajir on Monday, June 1, 2026, the president said he had initially hoped the border would already be open but acknowledged that ongoing challenges in Somalia have made the decision more complicated than anticipated.

“You know, it is my wish. I really thought I would have opened those borders by now,” Ruto stated. “But unfortunately there is always a delicate balance between security and commerce, and we must protect both.”

The Kenya-Somalia border has remained largely closed for years due to security concerns linked to attacks by the militant group Al-Shabaab. Although informal trade and movement continue in some areas, formal border operations remain restricted.

Ruto said Kenya has invested heavily in protecting its borders and shielding citizens from security threats that originate from across the frontier.

“We have had challenges with our border with Somalia because of the things that you all know,” he said.

The president noted that Kenyan security personnel continue to serve in Somalia as part of regional efforts aimed at restoring stability and preventing extremist activities from spreading into neighbouring countries.

He also pointed to funding challenges affecting security operations in Somalia, saying the lack of a reliable international financing framework has made the situation more difficult.

“Over the last two years there hasn’t been a coherent plan… Today we do not have a predictable funding model that is supported by the international community,” he said.

According to Ruto, countries contributing troops to peace and security missions in Somalia have at times been forced to rely on their own resources to sustain operations, placing additional pressure on participating nations, including Kenya.

He said these challenges have slowed plans that were intended to pave the way for the reopening of the border.

Beyond security concerns, the president identified Somalia's internal political situation as another obstacle to reopening the frontier.

Ruto said efforts to build consensus among Somalia's political leaders remain crucial in strengthening governance structures and improving coordination on security matters.

He observed that disagreements surrounding ongoing political processes in Somalia have complicated efforts to achieve the level of stability required to support broader regional cooperation.

The president said Kenya remains engaged with Somali stakeholders and continues to support initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue, unity and lasting peace.

According to Ruto, a secure and stable Somalia would benefit both nations by creating favourable conditions for trade, investment and the movement of people.

He emphasized that security and political stability are closely connected and must be addressed together before major policy decisions regarding the border can be implemented.

Despite the delays, Ruto acknowledged the economic opportunities that could arise from reopening the border.

He said Kenya remains committed to regional integration through frameworks such as the East African Community, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The president noted that increased cross-border trade could unlock new opportunities for communities living along the border and support economic growth in both countries.

However, he maintained that the government must proceed cautiously and continue assessing ways of reopening the border without exposing the country to security risks.

“We’re still looking at opportunities to see how we can open the border but that is a delicate balance that we must always keep in check to make sure that we do not do one and lose the other.”

His remarks come amid ongoing discussions on regional security, trade and cooperation between Kenya and Somalia, as both countries seek closer ties while confronting long-standing security challenges.