National Heroes Council opens nominations ahead of 2026 Mashujaa Day honours

The National Heroes Council has opened nominations for individuals to be considered for declaration as National Heroes during the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations, inviting Kenyans to identify citizens who have made exceptional contributions to the country through selfless service and sacrifice.

In a public notice published in the MyGov publication on June 2, 2026, the Council announced that nominations are open to individuals, institutions, organisations and groups. The submission window will run until July 1, 2026.

The Council, which operates under the Kenya Heroes Act, 2014, said the process is aimed at ensuring recognition of people whose work has positively shaped the nation and inspired others through service.

“According to the Act, for a person to be considered as a national hero, they must have positively contributed selflessly and sacrificed for the country in any of the 14 functional areas stipulated in its First Schedule,” the notice stated.

The 14 areas listed include liberation struggle, spiritual leadership, indigenous knowledge, cultural values and practices, arts, sports, scholarship, professionalism and research, peace-making, statesmanship, entrepreneurship and industry, philanthropy, human rights, national cohesion and integration, and environmental conservation.

Beyond the listed categories, the Council also stressed that nominees must demonstrate national values as outlined in Article 10 of the Constitution. These include qualities such as selflessness, courage, perseverance, commitment, expertise, talent, innovativeness, discipline, optimism and creativity.

The Council outlined several ways through which nominations can be submitted. Members of the public may apply online through its website, send submissions via email, or deliver them by post or hand at the Council’s offices located at Embankment Plaza in Nairobi. Nomination forms are available on the Council’s website and must be supported with relevant documentation.

The notice further clarified the deadline for submissions and the purpose of the exercise. “Nominations should be submitted within 30 days of publication of this notice, that is, on or before 1 July 2026, for consideration for recognition on Mashujaa Day, 20 October 2026,” the Council said.

All submitted nominations will be reviewed in line with the Kenya Heroes Act, No. 5 of 2014, after which suitable candidates will be recommended for official declaration as National Heroes during the national celebrations.