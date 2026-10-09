Senators Kibwana, Oketch feature in list of 62 proposed for State Honours
Presidential honours are conferred under the relevant constitutional and statutory provisions, with the President exercising the authority provided by law.
Presidential honours are conferred under the relevant constitutional and statutory provisions, with the President exercising the authority provided by law.
The list features prominent names from politics, education, sports, arts, liberation, peacebuilding and other fields.
Cecilia was among the 16 students who died when the fire swept through the school’s dormitory in Gilgil on the night of May 28, 2026. Her decision to help colleagues trapped inside the burning building instead of escaping alone has now been recognised by the National Heroes Council.
The nominations form part of a process established under the Kenya Heroes Act No. 5 of 2014, which assigns the National Heroes Council the role of identifying, selecting and facilitating the recognition of people who have made notable contributions to the country.
Despite outlining its mandate, the Council was required to respond to issues highlighted by the Auditor-General. Members of the committee questioned officials over documentation gaps and expenditure matters flagged in the audit, while also seeking clarification on the institution’s financial controls.
The Council, which operates under the Kenya Heroes Act, 2014, said the process is aimed at ensuring recognition of people whose work has positively shaped the nation and inspired others through service.
The PS founded the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Program (KICP) in response to deforestation and land degradation within the Kaptagat forest ecosystem.
Salat Mohamud Mohamed, group CEO of Hass Petroleum, has driven the company’s expansion across ten African countries, creating thousands of jobs and attracting major investments.
The National Heroes Council said the nominees have left lasting legacies in their respective fields, promoting Kenya’s cultural identity, scholarship, and indigenous knowledge while inspiring generations.
CJ Koome urged both citizens and police officers to act with restraint and within the law.
Submissions must be made within 21 days from the date of the announcement, with the deadline set for July 21, 2025.