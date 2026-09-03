Infographics
List of Nominees for Hero Status
The list features prominent names from politics, education, sports, arts, liberation, peacebuilding and other fields.
The list features prominent names from politics, education, sports, arts, liberation, peacebuilding and other fields.
The Council, which operates under the Kenya Heroes Act, 2014, said the process is aimed at ensuring recognition of people whose work has positively shaped the nation and inspired others through service.
E-Sir, popularly known as Issah Mmari Wangui, is celebrated as a trailblazing rapper who revolutionised urban music with his lyrical mastery, blending Swahili, Sheng, and English.