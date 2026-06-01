Ruto gifted 100 camels as Wajir Elders honour him during Madaraka Day

President William Ruto has received an unusual cultural gift of 100 camels from elders in Wajir County during the Madaraka Day celebrations held at Wajir Stadium, in a gesture that local leaders described as the highest form of honour in their tradition.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 1, by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi during the national fete, which brought together thousands of residents and senior government officials to mark the 63rd Madaraka Day in the county for the first time.

Governor Abdullahi said the gift symbolises deep respect and recognition from the community, adding that the camels will be delivered by Wajir elders to President Ruto’s preferred location.

“When you honour summons in our culture, the highest honour is given to kings. The community for the king contributes 100 camels, the elders of Wajir have said that you are our king, and they will give you 100 camels to be delivered by them at a place of your choice, you are our sultan,” Governor Abdullahi announced.

He also thanked the President for choosing Wajir to host the national celebrations, saying the decision had given the region a rare moment on the national stage.

“I express our profound gratitude to President William Ruto for according Wajir County and the wider Northern Eastern Kenya region the honour to host Madaraka Day,” he said.

In addition, the governor appealed for the renaming of Wajir Stadium in honour of the late Ahmed Khalif, noting his contribution as both a political and religious leader.

“Your Excellency, it will be a befitting tribute to name this magnificent stadium the Honorable Ahmed Khalif Stadium. He was not only a political leader but a religious leader who served as the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims,” Abdullahi stated.

Residents embrace the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations at Wajir Stadium on June 1, 2026 hosted by President William Ruto on June 1, 2026.PHOTO/PCS Residents embrace the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations at Wajir Stadium on June 1, 2026 hosted by President William Ruto on June 1, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

The celebrations were led by William Ruto, with attendance from top government officials including Kithure Kindiki and Cabinet Secretaries.

Security and event organisers said the 10,000-capacity stadium was opened at 4 am, with crowds filling the venue by around 7 am as residents streamed in early for the national event.

The programme officially began at 7 am, with organisers adjusting the schedule due to harsh weather conditions in Wajir and to accommodate Muslim faithful observing mid-day prayers.