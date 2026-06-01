Kindiki uses Wajir Madaraka Day to defend government push on equality and development

A national celebration held in Wajir turned into a strong statement of government policy direction, with attention fixed on efforts to narrow long-standing development gaps in Northern Kenya through reforms in documentation, infrastructure expansion, and energy access.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki used the 63rd Madaraka Day event on Monday to defend and highlight ongoing government programmes, saying they are steadily bringing historically marginalised regions into the country’s main development framework under President William Ruto’s leadership.

He said reforms in the issuance of national identity documents, together with road construction, electricity rollout, and a new infrastructure financing model, are already changing living conditions in Northern Kenya.

“Today is a historic day for our nation as we celebrate the 63rd Madaraka Day here in Wajir County. I wish to congratulate you, Mr. President, for taking the agenda of inclusivity and equality in our country a step further,” Kindiki stressed.

“Over the last 63 years, we have made significant progress as a nation and remained committed to the Constitution. During your tenure, Mr. President, the Fifth Administration has implemented transformative development initiatives that have strengthened unity and advanced progress across Kenya,” he added.

He further noted that long-standing barriers in access to national documentation had been removed, saying this had restored dignity to residents who had previously felt excluded.

“Mr. President, you abolished the vetting process previously applied in North Eastern Kenya. Today, national documents such as identification cards and birth certificates are issued equally across the country, including in Wajir and the Coastal region, without discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, or place of origin.”

President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki lead the 63rd Madaraka Day Celebrations at Wajir Stadium, Wajir County, on Monday, June 1, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki lead the 63rd Madaraka Day Celebrations at Wajir Stadium, Wajir County, on Monday, June 1, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS

Wajir County made history by hosting the 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations, becoming the first county in Northern Kenya and the arid and semi-arid regions to host the national event since independence.

The move was widely viewed as a symbolic shift aimed at placing previously marginalised regions at the centre of national events and development priorities.

Key infrastructure projects, including the 10,000-seater Wajir Stadium and upgraded road networks, were fast-tracked ahead of the celebrations.

Kindiki said ongoing road works are designed to open up trade and improve connectivity across Northern Kenya, linking remote towns to larger economic hubs.

“We are now nearing the completion of the road connecting Mandera through Rhamu, Elwak, Kotulo, Modogashe, and other towns, all the way to Kula Mawe and Isiolo. This critical infrastructure project will greatly enhance connectivity and economic opportunities in the region,” the Deputy President outlined.

He also highlighted recent energy projects, saying they are beginning to transform livelihoods by connecting remote areas to the national grid.

Wajir County residents embrace the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations at Wajir Stadium on June 1, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

“Mr. President, just yesterday, you commissioned a power plant in Absewen. Similar projects have been completed in Eldas and Elwak, bringing the people of this part of our country into an integrated energy network and helping create a well-lit and prosperous Kenyan nation. We salute you and encourage you to continue with these efforts.”

He further praised the National Infrastructure Fund, saying it is expected to accelerate development delivery, especially in arid and semi-arid regions.

“I congratulate you, Mr. President, on establishing the National Infrastructure Fund. By allocating a substantial portion of borehole construction resources to the arid and semi-arid lands, this initiative will transform Wajir, Northern Kenya, and nearly 75 percent of the country that falls within these regions.”

Kindiki said the broader agenda is aimed at ensuring equal opportunity and strengthening national unity.

“Mr. President, today is your day. We celebrate your leadership, your commitment to national unity, and your dedication to ensuring that every Kenyan, regardless of where they come from, enjoys equal opportunities and access to development.”