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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

energy

Kenya power demand hits five-year high as peak load tops 2,500MW
Business

Kenya power demand hits five-year high as peak load tops 2,500MW

The rise in demand came as Kenya continued to widen access to electricity while increasing investment in renewable power. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity access in Kenya grew from 37 per cent in 2013 to 79 per cent in 2023, with the country aiming to achieve universal access by 2030.

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Cabinet clears new energy policies to widen power access
News

Cabinet clears new energy policies to widen power access

In a Cabinet dispatch released on Monday, December 1, the government said the policy responds to challenges that have for years slowed energy development. These include low access to electricity, heavy dependence on traditional biomass, unreliable power supply, limited private investment and rising climate-related risks that threaten energy infrastructure.

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Government moves to end freeze on new electricity deals
News

Government moves to end freeze on new electricity deals

Kenya Power has not entered into fresh agreements with power producers since 2018 when lawmakers imposed the moratorium to pave way for an audit of contracts where producers were accused of inflating charges, locking consumers out of affordable energy.

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