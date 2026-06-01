Chilling footage uncovers how Utumishi Girls Academy students began arson attack

A police investigation into the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls' Service High School has uncovered surveillance footage that investigators say captures the moments leading up to the tragedy that claimed the lives of 16 students.

The CCTV footage, now a key piece of evidence, allegedly shows eight students involved in the incident. Five of the students are seen entering the Meline Waithera dormitory at around 12:10 a.m., when most of the occupants were asleep and unaware of the danger ahead.

The footage shows the students walking towards Cube 11, where they briefly paused before proceeding without exchanging any words. One of the students appeared to conceal her face from the cameras while holding a slipper, believed to have been used to reduce noise as they moved through the dormitory.

A minute later, three of the girls are seen hurrying towards the dormitory door while two others remained behind. Investigators say the pair had a matchbox, which was used to ignite the first fire.

The footage reportedly shows the two students lighting a match before walking towards the dormitory entrance. They were later seen moving to an area where mattresses were stored and starting a second fire.

The suspects are seen leaving the dormitory without looking back, leaving their sleeping classmates inside as the fire intensified.

By 12:13 a.m., the blaze had spread rapidly, forcing students awake as confusion and panic gripped the dormitory. Within minutes, the fire had engulfed large sections of the building, as students desperately tried to escape the thick smoke and flames.

Flames quickly engulfed the dormitory, covering the room in dark smoke as several students struggled to exit.

Investigators believe the fire was deliberately started at the dormitory entrance, which served as the main escape route. Authorities say kerosene had been spread around the area, effectively blocking students from exiting once the fire broke out.

The inferno left 16 students dead, while 79 others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The fire, which occurred on Thursday, May 28, 2026, remains under investigation. Post-mortem examinations conducted at Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital Mortuary by a team of pathologists led by Dr. Dorothy Njeri established that all the victims died from severe burn injuries.

Authorities said DNA reference samples had been collected from relatives of the deceased to aid formal identification due to the extent of the burns. Teams from the Kenya Red Cross also offered psychosocial support to grieving families and facilitated viewing of the remains.

“The examinations confirmed that all sixteen students died as a result of severe burns,” the DCI said, adding that the service “reiterates its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, friends, and the entire school community.”

The police service also thanked parents, guardians, students and members of the school community for their cooperation, saying it appreciated those who had assisted investigators with statements and evidence.