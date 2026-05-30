NCIC flags ethnic hate posts after Utumishi Girls fire tragedy

A wave of ethnic-based remarks circulating online after the Utumishi Girls High School fire tragedy has drawn a strong warning from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, which says it is actively tracking individuals behind the posts and may take legal action.

The Commission said it has noted disturbing social media content linked to the incident in which 16 students lost their lives while others were injured at the Gilgil-based school, with some users allegedly celebrating or defending the deaths on ethnic grounds.

In a statement released on Friday, NCIC condemned the remarks and described them as unacceptable and unlawful, especially at a time when families are still coming to terms with the loss of their children.

“It has been brought to our attention that certain remarks, currently circulating on social media, have sought to justify or glorify the loss of these children on account of their ethnicity. This is reprehensible,” the statement read, signed by the Commission's chairman Kepha Nyamweya.

Nyamweya cautioned that disguising hate speech as personal opinion or online debate would not be tolerated.

“No child’s death is cause for celebration. No ethnicity makes any life more or less worthy of grief,” Nyamweya said.

He further stated: “Such utterances are not only morally bankrupt but constitute hate speech under the National Cohesion and Integration Act. The Commission will not treat such conduct lightly.”

The Commission confirmed that it is monitoring ongoing online conversations related to the tragedy and will pursue those responsible through legal channels where necessary.

“We are monitoring these communications and will pursue accountability through the full force of the law,” he warned.

NCIC also joined the rest of the country in mourning the 16 learners who died in the fire, describing the incident as a heartbreaking national loss that cut short young lives full of promise.

“These were young, promising lives. Their loss is a wound to their families and to the nation. They carried with them the hopes and aspirations of Kenya’s future,” the statement said.

The Commission expressed sympathy to the injured students and wished them quick recovery, while urging Kenyans to show restraint and compassion in public discussions.

It further called on leaders, institutions and social media users to avoid spreading speculation or unverified claims, warning that such actions could worsen pain for grieving families and slow down healing.

“As a Commission mandated to promote national cohesion, human dignity and social harmony, we call upon all Kenyans to stand in solidarity with the affected families and school community,” Nyamweya said.