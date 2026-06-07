Global Affairs
Manhunt launched for suspects after 12 people shot near festival in Ohio
The Toledo Police Department said 10 people "are reported to be in stable condition, while two remain in critical condition".
The Toledo Police Department said 10 people "are reported to be in stable condition, while two remain in critical condition".
The previous known record involved twins born in 2022 from embryos that had been in storage since 1992.
Authorities are continuing to search for a missing 5-year-old child who was with them at the time of the incident.