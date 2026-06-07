Kipkemboi, Kemuma reign supreme at Nairobi City Marathon

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kipkemboi, Kemuma reign supreme at Nairobi City Marathon
Enock Kipkemboi pictured on June 7, 2026, cutting the tape to win the fifth edition of the Nairobi City Marathon. PHOTO/Nairobi City Marathon
In Summary

Speaking after the race, the 31-year-old Kipkemboi, who trains in Iten, expressed his desire to improve his time after overcoming a difficult spell.

Enock Kipkemboi ran a season-best 2:09:32 to win the men's 42km race at the fifth edition of the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday, while Joy Kemuma clocked 2:27:43 to claim victory in the women's category.

Speaking after the race, the 31-year-old Kipkemboi, who trains in Iten, expressed his desire to improve his time after overcoming a difficult spell. He bettered his previous international marathon performance of 2:11:44, set at the 2024 Huai'an Marathon in China. Earlier this year, he was forced to withdraw from the Eldoret City Marathon after sustaining an injury in a fall.

“This is my second marathon, and I am glad to have run and completed it. Winning is another bonus after I had a bad outing in Eldoret back in April. I just hope to keep getting better,” Kipkemboi told reporters.

Ronald Kwambai and Shadrack Kenduiywo clocked 2:09:51 and 2:09:55, respectively to complete the men's podium.

In the women's race, 38-year-old Joy Kemuma, who trains at the Kapsabet Training Camp, improved on her fifth-place finish at the Eldoret City Marathon in April, where she recorded 2:32:24.

Jacinta Chepkoech finished second in 2:30:48, while Nancy Jepleting completed the podium in 2:31:07.

In the half-marathon, Brian Kogo won the men's race in 1:00:55, ahead of John Kiprop Lagat and Lampard Mutuku, who clocked 1:01:10 and 1:01:32, respectively.

Doreen Cherop Kibet dominated the women's half-marathon, crossing the finish line in 1:09:19. Sylvia Chengewo and Sharon Cherotich completed the podium places.

The winners of the full marathon in both the men's and women's categories walked away with Sh3.5 million each. Second- and third-place finishers received Sh2.25 million and Sh1.5 million, respectively.

Half-marathon winners earned Sh150,000 each, while second- and third-place finishers took home Sh80,000 and Sh50,000, respectively.

The 2026 Nairobi City Marathon attracted a record turnout of more than 17,500 runners and featured four categories: the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km Expressway Run and 5km Fun Run.

Tags

Nairobi City Marathon Enock Kipkemboi Joy Kemuma

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