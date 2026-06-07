Kipkemboi, Kemuma reign supreme at Nairobi City Marathon
Speaking after the race, the 31-year-old Kipkemboi, who trains in Iten, expressed his desire to improve his time after overcoming a difficult spell.
Speaking after the race, the 31-year-old Kipkemboi, who trains in Iten, expressed his desire to improve his time after overcoming a difficult spell.
The Nairobi Expressway will be among the most affected routes, with traffic suspended in both directions between James Gichuru Road and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The closure on the expressway is scheduled to start at 10 pm on Saturday and continue until 3 pm on Sunday.
Speaking during the launch in Nairobi, Race Director Barnaba Korir confirmed that all slots were filled within just three weeks after registration opened, for an event that will feature four categories, the full marathon, half marathon, 10km, and 5km races, with athletes coming from countries including Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, the United States, Japan, and South Africa, among others.
Njoki, the current SA all-comers record holder and 2024 Lille 10km third place finisher, has set her sights on a place in the women’s 10,000m team for the Tokyo World Championships after storming to victory in the women’s 10K race at the Nairobi City Marathon