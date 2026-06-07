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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nairobi City Marathon

17,000 participants from 75 countries ready for Nairobi City Marathon
Sports

17,000 participants from 75 countries ready for Nairobi City Marathon

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi, Race Director Barnaba Korir confirmed that all slots were filled within just three weeks after registration opened, for an event that will feature four categories, the full marathon, half marathon, 10km, and 5km races, with athletes coming from countries including Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, the United States, Japan, and South Africa, among others.

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