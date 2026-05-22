17,000 participants from 75 countries ready for Nairobi City Marathon

The fifth edition of the 2026 Nairobi City Marathon, scheduled for June 7, has attracted a record 17,000 participants from 75 countries.

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi, Race Director Barnaba Korir confirmed that all slots were filled within just three weeks after registration opened, for an event that will feature four categories, the full marathon, half marathon, 10km, and 5km races, with athletes coming from countries including Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, the United States, Japan, and South Africa, among others.

“In three weeks, the registration was completely full. The numbers have gone to levels we did not envisage. This year, we have surpassed every record set before. We have 17,000 registered runners and registration is now closed. Our focus is on organising a successful event,” Korir said, highlighting the steady growth of the marathon since its launch in 2021.

“When we started, we had 10,000 runners, which was remarkable at the time. Then we grew to 13,000, then 15,000. Each year, the positive impact has been overwhelming,” he added.

Some of the top names set to compete will be headlined by Jonathan Korir, who boasts a personal best of 2:04:32, heading into the race fresh from his third-place finish at the Barcelona Marathon on March 15, where he clocked 2:05:27 behind Uganda’s Abel Chelangat (2:04:46) and Patrick Mosin (2:04:59).

The men’s 42km race will also feature John Langat, runner-up at the 2025 Montreal Marathon. In the half-marathon, attention will focus on Felix Masai, the 2025 Loop Den Haag runner-up.

The flagship 42km race will be flagged off at 6:45 a.m., followed by the half-marathon at 9 a.m. The 10km race will start at 10 a.m., before the 5km race concludes the programme at 11 a.m.

This year’s race will also introduce a key logistical adjustment, with City Hall Way designated as the new starting point for all categories, while the finish line will remain at Uhuru Park.

The prize money structure remains unchanged, with a total purse of Sh24 million up for grabs across all categories. Winners of the full marathon in both the men’s and women’s races will receive Sh3.5 million each, while second- and third-place finishers will earn Sh2.25 million and Sh1.5 million respectively.

Half-marathon winners will pocket Sh150,000, while second- and third-place finishers will receive Sh80,000 and Sh50,000.

In the 10km race, podium finishers will earn Sh100,000, Sh60,000, and Sh40,000, respectively.