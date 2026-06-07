Swimming: Kianda School crowned PIPSSA Nairobi champions

Kianda School emerged as the champions of the 2026 Private and International Prep Schools Sports Association in Kenya (PIPSSA) Athletics Championships, held at the Kasarani Annex in Nairobi on Saturday, June 6.

Speaking in Nairobi on Sunday after the event, PIPSSA Kenya Organising Secretary Fidel Juma welcomed the growing number of participants and praised the success of the championship. He noted that more than 300 athletes from schools and clubs across the country took part in the one-day competition, which showcased some of the country's emerging athletics talent.

“The increasing turnout reflects the rising interest in athletics among young athletes, and we are optimistic that future editions of the event will attract even greater participation,” said Juma.

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“The championship attracted participants from institutions including Kitengela International School, M-Pesa Foundation Academy, Mully Children’s Family, Nova Pioneer Tatu, Strathmore School, and several other schools and clubs,” he added.

Kianda School was crowned overall champions with 1,591 points. Kitengela International School finished second with 1,469 points, while Mully Children’s Family completed the top three with 1,374 points.

In the girls’ category, Kianda School emerged as the dominant force with 1,591 points. Nova Pioneer Tatu finished second with 743 points, while Kitengela International School secured third place with 734 points.

In the boys’ category, Strathmore School topped the standings with 1,283 points, ahead of Mully Children’s Family, who finished second with 737 points. Kitengela International School claimed third place with 735 points.

Following the success of the Kasarani championship, attention now turns to Mombasa, where PIPSSA Kenya will stage its next athletics competition on June 13. The event is expected to provide another opportunity for young athletes to showcase their abilities and continue their development in sports.