Sports
Waridi, Mango shine at PIPSSA Championships in Nairobi
The one-day competition attracted schools and clubs from across the country.
The one-day competition attracted schools and clubs from across the country.
Speaking in Nairobi on Sunday after the event, PIPSSA Kenya Organising Secretary Fidel Juma welcomed the growing number of participants and praised the success of the championship.
Speaking in Nairobi after the event, tournament coordinator Bilha Nju’nge said the competition, sanctioned by the skating federation, reflects the rapidly growing structure and competitiveness of the sport at the junior level.