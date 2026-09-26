Sports Kenya queried over Sh2.2bn stadium contracts awarded to one firm
Modern Precast received the four contracts, with Sports Kenya having paid Sh839.4 million by the time of the audit.
Modern Precast received the four contracts, with Sports Kenya having paid Sh839.4 million by the time of the audit.
Kenya’s Senate Committee on Energy says public support for the country’s first nuclear power plant will depend on tangible benefits reaching the host community. During engagements with NuPEA and residents in Lenya and Bondo, lawmakers raised questions on electricity supply, land compensation, environmental and livelihood impacts, and whether engage
Speaking during a church service at ACK St Stephen's Chepkoilel in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, the President said the three North Rift counties had a unique opportunity to demonstrate how neighbouring counties can work together for the benefit of their residents and the country.
The Interior CS said the opposition had failed to present alternative policies capable of steering the country toward economic growth and prosperity.
Kindiki said the administration's performance over the last four years has laid a strong foundation for seeking another term, pointing to major road projects and programmes aimed at improving livelihoods.
DP Kindiki said the programme had demonstrated that involving neighbouring communities was the most effective way to safeguard forests for future generations. The Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme was started 10 years ago after it became clear that protecting the forest would only succeed if the economic and social needs of surrounding communities were addressed alongside conservation efforts.
The Interior CS further accused Gachagua of misleading Kenyans through what he termed deceptive politics, arguing that the public was increasingly seeing through his actions.
The multi-agency team destroyed 380 litres of busaa and 40 litres of changaa. The authority says the crackdown is part of efforts to enforce alcohol control laws and curb illegal brewing activities in the region.
Hillary Kibiwott completed a 24-hour tree-planting challenge in Kessup Forest, Elgeyo Marakwet County, recording 23,326 trees as officials monitored the attempt and verification for Guinness standards began.
The suspects were intercepted on Monday during intelligence-led patrols and tip-off driven raids.
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has unveiled a 10-year CHERISH programme to restore the degraded Cherangany Hills ecosystem, protect key water sources and create 500,000 green jobs across four counties.
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the State has been working around the clock through a coordinated multi-agency response.
A special military police unit, supported by three trained sniffer dogs, has been deployed to bolster ongoing operations in the affected areas.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said government-led rescue and humanitarian efforts were in full gear as teams raced against time to locate survivors and provide relief to those displaced.
In a public notice issued on November 2, 2025, KeNHA said the affected sections include Kilangata, Murkutwo, Chesongoch, and Kabetwa.
Now in its 9th edition, the programme will culminate in a major event on Friday, July 12, 2025, to be presided over by President William Ruto.
Chesongoch Mission Hospital, the area’s primary health facility and the largest employer of health professionals, has been a lifeline for thousands of locals.
The emotional ceremony, held at Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, brought together military leaders, families, and colleagues in remembrance of the fallen.