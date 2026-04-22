Senator Ledama dismisses UDA–ODM fallout claims as political drama

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has pushed back against growing talk of a fallout between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), dismissing the claims as exaggerated political storytelling meant to stir public debate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Senator says the reports do not reflect reality and are being shaped to create unnecessary tension between the two political sides.

Taking to his X account on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Olekina argued that the alleged divisions are being blown out of proportion by political actors and sections of the media. He insisted that the ongoing narrative is misleading and should not be taken as fact.

“UDA–ODM tensions ahead of 2027 are not facts; they’re political gamesmanship, inflated by a skewed media narrative desperate to sell drama instead of truth,” Olekina stated.

He further warned Kenyans against relying on unverified political reports, saying that the truth should only be taken from those directly involved in the discussions. According to him, much of what is circulating is aimed at confusing the public rather than informing it.

“Unless you hear it from some of us directly, understand this: everything you’re reading is wishful thinking, propaganda, and outright political nonsense. Tuko Imara na tunajua ukweli!” Olekina stated.

The remarks come at a time when ODM is actively engaged in internal and coalition talks around zoning arrangements ahead of the 2027 polls. The party is pushing for a system where coalition partners agree not to compete in certain regions, a move it says would protect its traditional support bases.

ODM maintains that areas such as Nyanza, Western, and the Coast remain its strongholds and should be safeguarded in any political agreement. Party figures argue that losing influence in these regions would weaken its identity and negotiating power within any alliance structure.

However, the proposal has stirred debate within UDA circles, especially in regions where ODM remains dominant. In areas such as Homa Bay, some UDA members have rejected any form of zoning, saying it would limit political competition and deny aspirants a fair chance to contest.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and ODM Party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga were recently seen engaging in public political interactions, reflecting ongoing efforts by both camps to manage relations within the broader political landscape as coalition talks continue to unfold.

As the 2027 election approaches, the debate around UDA–ODM relations and zoning arrangements continues to shape political conversations, with both sides weighing strategy, influence, and grassroots support.