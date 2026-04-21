DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

Politics · Bradley Bosire · April 21, 2026
DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans
In Summary

Kindiki criticised opposition leaders, accusing them of failing to deliver when they previously held positions in government.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed the opposition as lacking a clear agenda for Kenyans, declaring that the government is prepared to face them in the next general election on the strength of its development record.

Speaking on Tuesday during a tour of development projects in North Imenti Constituency, Meru County, Kindiki criticised opposition leaders, accusing them of failing to deliver when they previously held positions in government.

“I challenge them to tell the people of Kenya what they did for them when they were in power,” he said. “They are now out presenting themselves as the alternative, yet they had the opportunity to serve and did nothing meaningful.”

The Deputy President said the government would not be intimidated by political rivals, whom he described as engaging in rhetoric rather than substantive policy debate.

“We cannot be afraid of people who are full of insults. Some of them had time to work for the people but because of their incompetence they were kicked out,” Kindiki said.

“Whenever they come here, ask them what they did for Meru people when they were in power.”

Kindiki made the remarks as he launched the Kambiti Last Mile Electricity Project and inspected the ongoing Mwendatu Affordable Housing Project.

He later addressed residents in Meru town, highlighting what he termed as key achievements by the administration.

He said the government had initiated projects worth billions of shillings in Meru County, aimed at improving livelihoods and boosting economic growth.

Among the projects cited was the elevation of Meru Referral Hospital to a Level 6 facility, as well as the construction of modern markets.

“We are not just asking for support; we have a track record to show,” he said. “We have invested heavily in development projects that directly benefit the people.”

The Deputy President framed the next election as a contest that would centre on accountability and delivery, urging leaders to focus on their performance in office rather than political attacks.

“The contest for the next elections has been clearly defined. Every leader will account for their time in office,” he said. “They will be required to tell the people what they did. Insults will not take you anywhere.”

Kindiki also reiterated the government’s commitment to seeking re-election for President William Ruto, stating that its development agenda would form the basis of its campaign.

Political analysts say such statements signal an early start to campaign positioning, with both the government and opposition expected to intensify messaging ahead of the polls.

However, Kindiki maintained that the administration’s focus remains on delivering projects across the country, even as political competition begins to take shape.

“Our priority is service to the people. Politics will come, but development must continue,” he said.

The Deputy President’s remarks come amid heightened political activity, with leaders increasingly outlining their positions as the country moves closer to the next general election cycle.

Tags

Kithure Kindiki Kalonzo Musyoka Rigathi Gachagua 2027 Elections Opposition

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

MOST READ THIS MONTH
DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

Apr 21, 2026
Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Apr 21, 2026
MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

Apr 21, 2026
Kenya launches BIOFIN initiative to close biodiversity funding gaps

Kenya launches BIOFIN initiative to close biodiversity funding gaps

Apr 21, 2026
First water polo clinic set for Nairobi

First water polo clinic set for Nairobi

Apr 21, 2026
Consumer Federation of Kenya urges review of TVETA revocation of KIM accreditation

Consumer Federation of Kenya urges review of TVETA revocation of KIM accreditation

Apr 21, 2026
14 suspects in Osotsi attack flee across border, Murkomen says manhunt ongoing

14 suspects in Osotsi attack flee across border, Murkomen says manhunt ongoing

Apr 21, 2026
Kenya wraps up Haiti deployment after final 150 officers return

Kenya wraps up Haiti deployment after final 150 officers return

Apr 21, 2026
Interior CS Murkomen faults court releases, political interference in curbing violence

Interior CS Murkomen faults court releases, political interference in curbing violence

Apr 21, 2026
Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol

Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol

Apr 21, 2026

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.