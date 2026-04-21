DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed the opposition as lacking a clear agenda for Kenyans, declaring that the government is prepared to face them in the next general election on the strength of its development record.

Speaking on Tuesday during a tour of development projects in North Imenti Constituency, Meru County, Kindiki criticised opposition leaders, accusing them of failing to deliver when they previously held positions in government.

“I challenge them to tell the people of Kenya what they did for them when they were in power,” he said. “They are now out presenting themselves as the alternative, yet they had the opportunity to serve and did nothing meaningful.”

The Deputy President said the government would not be intimidated by political rivals, whom he described as engaging in rhetoric rather than substantive policy debate.

“We cannot be afraid of people who are full of insults. Some of them had time to work for the people but because of their incompetence they were kicked out,” Kindiki said.

“Whenever they come here, ask them what they did for Meru people when they were in power.”

Kindiki made the remarks as he launched the Kambiti Last Mile Electricity Project and inspected the ongoing Mwendatu Affordable Housing Project.

He later addressed residents in Meru town, highlighting what he termed as key achievements by the administration.

He said the government had initiated projects worth billions of shillings in Meru County, aimed at improving livelihoods and boosting economic growth.

Among the projects cited was the elevation of Meru Referral Hospital to a Level 6 facility, as well as the construction of modern markets.

“We are not just asking for support; we have a track record to show,” he said. “We have invested heavily in development projects that directly benefit the people.”

The Deputy President framed the next election as a contest that would centre on accountability and delivery, urging leaders to focus on their performance in office rather than political attacks.

“The contest for the next elections has been clearly defined. Every leader will account for their time in office,” he said. “They will be required to tell the people what they did. Insults will not take you anywhere.”

Kindiki also reiterated the government’s commitment to seeking re-election for President William Ruto, stating that its development agenda would form the basis of its campaign.

Political analysts say such statements signal an early start to campaign positioning, with both the government and opposition expected to intensify messaging ahead of the polls.

However, Kindiki maintained that the administration’s focus remains on delivering projects across the country, even as political competition begins to take shape.

“Our priority is service to the people. Politics will come, but development must continue,” he said.

The Deputy President’s remarks come amid heightened political activity, with leaders increasingly outlining their positions as the country moves closer to the next general election cycle.