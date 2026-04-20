Oburu Oginga threatens court action over alleged “bribery” claim in ODM

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has threatened legal action against former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, over claims that he was bribed to “sell ODM,” demanding proof of the allegations.

Speaking on Monday at a youth convention in Jamuhuri Grounds, Nairobi, he dismissed the accusations and reaffirmed party unity, insisting ODM’s goal is to win power, not remain in opposition, amid ongoing tensions within Kenya’s opposition political landscape.

“Our opponents can say whatever they are saying, but we are moving forward. But there is one of them (Rigathi Gachagua) who has said that Oburu has been bought. I will take him to court to say there that Oburu has been bought and for how much money.”

The remarks come at a time when the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is navigating internal tensions and external pressure from a reorganising opposition, with rival political formations seeking to consolidate support ahead of future political contests.

ODM party members during ODM Youth Convention, at Jamuhuri Grounds, Nairobi on April 20, 2026. PHOTO/Gladys Wanga

Within ODM, debates over leadership direction, succession, and alignment within broader opposition coalitions have fuelled public scrutiny and competing narratives.

Oburu, however, used the youth gathering to project unity within the party, urging members to remain focused despite criticism and internal political undercurrents.

He emphasised that ODM’s primary objective is to win political power and not to remain in opposition indefinitely.

“As a party, our goal is to win power because no political party in the world is formed to remain in opposition forever. Young people of Nairobi, we have come here to ensure our party remains united and continues working together. In ODM, we do not expel anyone.” Oburu said.

His message was directed largely at young party supporters, whom he described as central to strengthening the party’s grassroots mobilisation and maintaining cohesion during a politically sensitive period.

ODM has in recent months faced renewed speculation over internal disagreements and shifting alliances within Kenya’s broader opposition landscape.

Political actors aligned to various opposition factions have been engaging in strategic positioning, raising tensions over loyalty, leadership influence, and potential realignments.

This debate reflects the widening rift within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) that has increasingly crystallised into two informal but influential camps, often framed around competing political mobilisation strategies and interpretations of the party’s future role in national politics.

One faction, popularly associated with the “Linda Mwananchi” initiative, is linked to leaders such as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

The group has positioned itself as a grassroots-driven reform bloc, focusing on citizen engagement, cost-of-living concerns, and what it describes as protecting ordinary Kenyans from elite-driven political bargains.

The faction has also been critical of ODM’s perceived cooperation or soft engagement with rival political formations, arguing that the party should take a more confrontational opposition stance ahead of 2027.

In contrast, the rival camp associated with the “Linda Ground” rallies is aligned with ODM party leader Oburu Oginga and senior figures within the party establishment.

This group has emphasised internal discipline, unity, and strategic positioning for power-sharing or future government formation.

It has also pushed back against dissent, urging dissatisfied members to remain within party structures or exit if they disagree with ODM’s direction.

The rivalry has intensified through parallel rallies, competing tours, and separate mobilisation events held in different regions, effectively turning ODM into a battleground of competing political identities.

Both camps claim legitimacy as the “true” voice of ODM supporters, deepening internal mistrust.

Key figures such as Babu Owino, Sifuna, and allied youth leaders have been vocal in accusing the establishment wing of sidelining reform voices, while the Oburu-led bloc has accused the dissidents of undermining party cohesion and engaging in external alignments with other opposition actors.

These tensions have reshaped ODM’s internal politics into a struggle between reformist mobilisation and institutional control, raising uncertainty over the party’s unity as Kenya moves toward the next electoral cycle.

Oburu’s remarks reflect an effort by the party leadership to counter narratives of division while reinforcing a message of continuity and inclusivity.

By emphasising unity and dismissing claims of internal exclusion, he sought to reassure supporters that ODM remains intact despite external political pressures.

His warning of legal action adds a more confrontational tone to the ongoing political exchanges, signalling that the party may increasingly respond to allegations through formal legal channels rather than political rebuttals alone.

As ODM continues to navigate a complex political environment marked by shifting coalitions and public criticism, its leadership appears focused on maintaining internal discipline while projecting readiness to compete for national power.