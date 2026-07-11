Ichung'wah vows legal action after Gachagua's election allegations
Responding in a statement, Ichung'wah said Gachagua had turned to what he described as propaganda after realising that his preferred candidate was facing defeat in the contest.
Responding in a statement, Ichung'wah said Gachagua had turned to what he described as propaganda after realising that his preferred candidate was facing defeat in the contest.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Mbae claimed that key education and inspection authorities should be held accountable, pointing to what he describes as blocked emergency exits, poor institutional supervision, and delayed accountability mechanisms.
Speaking on Monday at a youth convention in Jamuhuri Grounds, Nairobi, he dismissed the accusations and reaffirmed party unity, insisting ODM’s goal is to win power, not remain in opposition, amid ongoing tensions within Kenya’s opposition political landscape.
Lawmakers faulted the commission for not acting decisively against politically linked gangs and the rise of hate speech as Kenya enters a tense political season.
The by-elections, conducted across 22 electoral units, were affected by sporadic clashes, disruptions, and heightened tensions, with reports of injuries and property damage in several areas.
They say the move directly contradicts a November 2024 High Court ruling that declared similar interference by the Authority unconstitutional and affirmed that only the Media Council of Kenya is legally mandated to regulate broadcast content.