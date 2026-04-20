KNCCI, Shandong Business Institute launch China–Africa Digital Trade Talent Centre

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with Shandong Business Institute and supported by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shandong and CCPIT Yantai, on Monday, launched the China–Africa Digital Trade Talent Joint Training Centre in Shandong Province.

The facility aims to train Kenyan professionals and youth in digital trade skills, including e-commerce and supply chain management, and support export growth and market access.

The centre, which is now operational, is designed as a practical training hub aimed at strengthening China–Africa cooperation in digital commerce and building a skilled workforce capable of competing in global markets.

It will focus on equipping Kenyan professionals, entrepreneurs, and young people with certified competencies in cross-border e-commerce, digital marketing, supply chain management, and Chinese market entry strategies.

According to KNCCI, the initiative was first proposed in November 2025 by its President, Erick Rutto, who also serves as Investment Advisor to Shandong Province.

The project was subsequently developed and operationalised within five months under the leadership of Tian Changqing of CCPIT Yantai.

At the launch ceremony, Wei Feng of CCPIT Shandong emphasised the importance of digital trade in strengthening economic ties between China and Africa, describing it as a key driver of cooperation between the two regions.

Rutto, speaking in a video address, described the initiative as “a strategic milestone in deepening China–Kenya digital cooperation,” reaffirming its importance in expanding opportunities for Kenyan businesses and professionals in international markets.

KNCCI’s Chief Representative in China, Fredrick Mukilya, confirmed that the training curriculum has been aligned with Kenyan market needs to ensure relevance and practical application for participants once they return home or engage in cross-border trade activities.

The Shandong Business Institute has committed full institutional support for the centre.

Its President, Wang Faming, confirmed that faculty, facilities, and learning resources will be made available to support training delivery.

During the launch, participants were taken on a guided tour of the institute’s facilities, showcasing the infrastructure supporting the programme.

The centre is expected to produce its first cohort of certified digital trade professionals within twelve months.

Officials said this will contribute to Kenya’s export growth by enabling more businesses and individuals to access international markets, particularly through digital platforms.

Beyond skills development, the initiative is also intended to facilitate direct market linkages between Kenyan enterprises and Chinese buyers and suppliers.

This is expected to enhance Kenya’s integration into global digital value chains and strengthen long-term trade relations between the two countries.

By combining training, certification, and market access, the programme positions digital trade as a central pillar in Kenya–China economic engagement.

Stakeholders involved say the centre will play a key role in preparing Kenyan talent for the evolving demands of the global digital economy.