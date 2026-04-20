TVETA orders immediate closure of KIM campuses over unapproved programmes

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) has revoked the accreditation of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) and ordered the immediate closure of all its campuses across the country, citing serious breaches of training regulations and unlawful issuance of qualifications.

In a public notice issued on Monday, TVETA said it had established that KIM was operating outside its approved mandate by offering unaccredited academic and professional programmes to members of the public.

“It has been established that KIM has continued to offer programs that are not approved and award academic qualifications in contravention of Section 17(3) of the TVET Act Cap 210A,” the Authority stated.

TVETA further noted that the institution had been engaging trainers who lacked valid licences, contrary to legal requirements governing technical and vocational education in Kenya.

“KIM has continued to engage trainers without valid training licenses as required by Section 23(1) of the TVET Act Cap 210A,” the notice read in part.

As a result of the violations, the regulator said KIM no longer holds the legal mandate to issue any form of qualification. It warned that all certificates, diplomas and other awards issued by the institution after 2018 will not be recognised for employment, further education or professional advancement.

“The public is hereby notified that KIM does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications. Consequently, any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognized,” TVETA stated.

The Authority said the decision was made under Sections 36 and 37 of the TVET Act, leading to the revocation of KIM’s accreditation and the closure of all its campuses with immediate effect.

TVETA also urged members of the public to exercise caution when selecting training institutions and to always verify accreditation status before enrolling.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution while engaging with KIM and to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling in any programme of study,” the notice added.

TVETA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of technical and vocational training in Kenya, saying it will take firm action against institutions operating outside the legal framework.