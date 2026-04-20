NYOTA Project: Second-phase classroom training rolls out to all 290 constituencies

State Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni on Monday announced the nationwide rollout of the second phase of NYOTA Project classroom business training across all 290 constituencies.

The programme targets youth entrepreneurs who completed mentorship, aiming to strengthen business skills and unlock further funding. More than 6,000 trainers are facilitating sessions in 454 centres across the country.

In a media release, Mang’eni said the training had officially commenced across the country, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of the youth-focused enterprise support programme.

“The second mandatory classroom training of the NYOTA Project Business support component has officially kicked off this morning, with sessions taking place in 454 mapped centres in all the 290 constituencies across the country,” she said.

According to the statement, the training has been rolled out simultaneously nationwide, with a large pool of facilitators engaged to support participants.

“The nationwide training has been rolled out simultaneously across the country, with more than 6,000 trainers engaged to support the beneficiaries,” Mang’eni said.

The NYOTA Project is designed to equip young entrepreneurs with the skills, mentorship, and financial support needed to start and grow businesses.

The current phase of training builds on an earlier mentorship programme that sought to instill entrepreneurial discipline and provide guidance to beneficiaries who had already received initial funding.

Mang’eni noted that the mentorship phase recorded high levels of participation and success among youth entrepreneurs, indicating strong commitment to business development.

“The mentorship program that preceded this training demonstrated strong entrepreneurial commitment among the youth, with 97 percent of beneficiaries who received the first tranche of start-up capital participating in the mentorship sessions,” she said.

She added that the majority of those who took part in the mentorship programme had already moved to establish their enterprises.

“99 percent of those engaged during the mentorship period having already established their businesses,” the statement noted.

The second phase of classroom training is targeted at beneficiaries who successfully completed the mentorship stage.

It aims to address gaps identified during earlier engagements and to strengthen the capacity of young entrepreneurs to scale their operations.

“The beneficiaries who successfully completed the mentorship program have been invited to undertake the training, which is designed to address the business skills gaps identified during the mentorship period and enhance the capacity of the beneficiaries to grow their businesses,” Mang’eni said.

Participation in the training has been made mandatory for all beneficiaries seeking to progress within the programme.

The government says attendance is a key requirement for accessing further support under the initiative.

The NYOTA Project forms part of broader government efforts to promote youth employment and entrepreneurship by providing structured support systems that combine financing, training, and mentorship.

By rolling out the programme across all 290 constituencies, the government aim to ensure equitable access to opportunities for young people in both urban and rural areas.

The large-scale deployment of over 6,000 trainers and the establishment of 454 training centres reaffirms the scale of the initiative and the government’s commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises as a driver of economic growth.

The programme is structured to deliver practical skills and measurable outcomes, enabling participants to strengthen their businesses and improve sustainability.

The latest phase is expected to further consolidate gains made during the mentorship stage while preparing beneficiaries for the next level of engagement, including additional funding and continued mentorship support.

The government has positioned the NYOTA Project as a key intervention in addressing youth unemployment and unlocking entrepreneurial potential across the country.