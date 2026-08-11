Anaskiza ground gani? PS Mang’eni hits back at Gachagua over Hustler Fund
benefit ordinary citizens.
benefit ordinary citizens.
Speaking during an interview on NTV on Saturday, Mang'eni said the reduced amount was a result of beneficiaries withdrawing their mandatory savings before completing the programme, making them ineligible for some of its financial incentives.
According to PS Mang’eni, the original rollout plan was adjusted after the overwhelming number of applicants led to a shift from phased distribution to a nationwide selection process. The change followed consultations involving President William Ruto and officials from the World Bank.
The programme targets youth entrepreneurs who completed mentorship, aiming to strengthen business skills and unlock further funding. More than 6,000 trainers are facilitating sessions in 454 centres across the country.
PS Susan Mang’eni has defended Kenya’s fuel scandal probe as a national security issue, backing President Ruto’s crackdown as DCI arrests top energy officials over alleged artificial shortages.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mang’eni said the sector, despite being the backbone of the economy and a key driver of job creation, is struggling to transition enterprises into medium and large-scale businesses.
Each beneficiary in the current phase will receive Sh22,000 deposited into a NYOTA Pochi la Biashara wallet, alongside an additional Sh3,000 deposited into an NSSF Haba na Haba savings account, bringing the total support per youth to Sh25,000.
The State Department for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development that all government activities linked to the Nyota project would resume after the national mourning period.
Speaking during an interview on NTV on October 14, 2025, Mang’eni said the initiative seeks to “enhance youth employability and expand job opportunities” by certifying existing skills, offering on-the-job training, and nurturing young entrepreneurs with seed funding and business mentorship.
Mang’eni’s appeal comes amid broader government efforts to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to play a leading role in transforming key sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.
The event, organized by the State Department for MSME Development, aimed to spotlight the resilience of Kenya’s micro, small, and medium enterprises amid a tense national atmosphere following the violent demonstrations.
To clear the matter, Mang'eni promised to provide the Public Accounts Committee with all the necessary documents to prove that the money was not misused.
Despite the high number of defaulters, Mang’eni defended the fund, saying that 9 million borrowers are still active and have continued to repay.