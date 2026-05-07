Ex-Finance Minister Amos Kimunya retires from active politics

Former Finance Minister Amos Kimunya has announced his retirement from active politics, saying he now wants to focus on mentoring young people and pursuing other interests after years in public service and a prolonged court battle.

Speaking on Thursday, Kimunya said he had officially stepped away from politics and was ready to begin a new chapter away from the political arena.

“Now I’m free to pursue my other pursuits in life, of course, not politics anymore. That one I’ve retired from it partly because I’ve been through these 12 years because of wanting to help the people and the same people are not even available,” he said.

Kimunya appeared to reference the graft case that shadowed part of his political career, although he maintained that his intentions in public service had always been to help Kenyans.

“But apart from that, I’ve done my duty for society over the time I’ve served and I would like now to use my energy to inspire and mentor the young generation,” he added.

The former minister said he intends to shift his attention toward academia and mentorship, leveraging his academic background to guide future leaders and professionals.

“So you might find me in some lecture rooms using my doctorate to impart knowledge. I couldn’t do that while appearing in court, now I’m free to venture into some of those things,” Kimunya said.

Kimunya served in several senior government positions during the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki, including as Finance Minister, Trade Minister and Transport Minister.

He also served as Majority Leader in the National Assembly during the presidency of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and represented Kipipiri Constituency in Parliament for multiple terms.

During his tenure at the Treasury, Kimunya played a central role in shaping Kenya’s economic policy, overseeing national budgets and financial reforms during periods of economic growth and political transition.

His exit from active politics marks the end of a long career in government and Parliament, where he was regarded as one of the country’s experienced policymakers and political strategists.

Kimunya joins a growing list of veteran Kenyan politicians stepping back from elective politics as a younger generation increasingly takes centre stage in the country’s leadership landscape.