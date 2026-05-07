Ex-Finance Minister Amos Kimunya retires from active politics
The former minister said he intends to shift his attention toward academia and mentorship, leveraging his academic background to guide future leaders and professionals.
The former minister said he intends to shift his attention toward academia and mentorship, leveraging his academic background to guide future leaders and professionals.
Kimunya had been charged alongside others with abuse of office and unlawful disposal of public property. The case centred on claims that while serving as Lands minister in June 2005, he influenced the transfer of public land valued at about Sh60 million to a private company linked to him as a shareholder and direct
Kimunya dismissed the prosecution's case as unfounded, arguing that no credible witness had directly implicated him in any wrongdoing.
A Nairobi court directed that Kimunya take the stand on September 15 after the Court of Appeal dismissed his attempt to overturn a ruling that found he had a case to answer.