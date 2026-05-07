News
Ex-Finance Minister Amos Kimunya retires from active politics
The former minister said he intends to shift his attention toward academia and mentorship, leveraging his academic background to guide future leaders and professionals.
The former minister said he intends to shift his attention toward academia and mentorship, leveraging his academic background to guide future leaders and professionals.
The court on Tuesday ruled that the prosecution failed to demonstrate that Lenolkulal had any ownership, control, or financial gain from Oryx Service Station, the company that supplied fuel to Samburu County.
Principal Magistrate Celesa Asis Okore issued the directive after the prosecution, represented by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), sought more time to compile and submit the disclosure materials.