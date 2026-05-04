Kenyan SMEs invited to build Germany business links through 3-week immersion

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency has invited applications for a German government-backed programme targeting SME leaders.

The initiative offers training, business partnerships, and a three-week immersion in Germany. It aims to help Kenyan firms build international links, develop bankable projects, and access new markets through structured cooperation with German companies.

The initiative issued on Monday, known as the Partnering in Business with Germany programme, is run by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and targets experienced SME executives seeking structured cooperation with firms in Germany.

In a call for applications, the agency said the programme is designed to equip participants with the skills and networks needed to expand their businesses internationally. It noted that the initiative focuses on delivering practical outcomes, stating that it is “designed to deliver measurable business outcomes, not just exposure.”

The programme offers a combination of training, project development and direct engagement with German businesses.

According to the agency, participants will “strengthen business, management, and negotiation skills through blended learning,” combining both virtual and in-person elements.

A key component of the initiative is the development of cooperation projects tailored to the German market.

The agency said participants will “develop bankable cooperation projects prior to market entry,” ensuring that engagements are backed by clear commercial objectives.

The programme also provides opportunities for direct business engagement. Participants are expected to “gain direct access to vetted German companies via structured B2B meetings,” allowing them to explore potential partnerships in a targeted and organised setting.

Areas of collaboration highlighted in the programme include technology transfer, exports, distribution, contract manufacturing and joint ventures.

The agency said the initiative will enable SMEs to “explore opportunities in technology transfer, exports, distribution, contract manufacturing, and joint ventures,” reflecting a broad range of potential growth pathways.

Selected participants will also take part in an international immersion experience. The programme includes “a fully curated three-week business immersion in Germany,” giving Kenyan entrepreneurs first-hand exposure to the German business environment.

The agency emphasised that the programme follows a structured process that goes beyond initial engagement.

The initiative covers “preparation and market linkage to post-engagement evaluation,” ensuring that businesses are supported throughout the partnership cycle.

It added that the programme is particularly suited for SMEs with clear strategic goals, noting: “If your SME has a clear cooperation objective with Germany, this is a strategic growth platform worth considering.”

The call targets experienced SME leaders who are looking to expand beyond the local market and establish international business relationships.

By focusing on practical skills, project development and direct market access, the programme aims to position Kenyan businesses for sustainable growth in global markets.

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency has been promoting export-led growth and international branding of Kenyan products and services.

Through initiatives such as this, it seeks to connect local enterprises with global opportunities while enhancing their competitiveness.

The latest call reflects growing interest in strengthening trade and investment links between Kenya and European markets, particularly in sectors that can benefit from technology exchange and cross-border partnerships.

Applications are open through an online registration platform, with the agency encouraging eligible businesses to apply.

As Kenyan SMEs continue to seek new markets and partnerships, the programme presents an opportunity to build international networks and develop projects with the potential for long-term impact.