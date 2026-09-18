CS Kagwe targets taxes, VAT refund delays hurting flower farmers
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said the Government was keen to resolve the VAT refund issue and would raise the matter with the Treasury.
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said the Government was keen to resolve the VAT refund issue and would raise the matter with the Treasury.
Speaking at the AmCham Business Summit at the Windsor Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday, Kinyanjui said the growing presence of American companies and brands in Kenya reflected an increasingly integrated relationship between the two economies
Ruto said Africa's free trade agreement would only deliver its full economic potential if countries developed industries capable of producing goods for the continental market
The PS maintained that President William Ruto’s intervention at Magadi and his push for investors to establish glass and chemical manufacturing facilities in Kenya could mark a major shift in the country’s industrialisation strategy
According to the Wiper leader, more than 3.44 million kilogrammes of tea valued at over US$10.3 million (Sh129 million) is still being stored in warehouses in Mombasa after exporters failed to find alternative buyers.
Data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that sugar production rose by 21.98 per cent to 348,143 tonnes between January and May this year, compared to 285,418 tonnes produced during the same period in 2025.
The export abattoir successfully underwent its final test on Friday, when dozens of cattle, goats and camels were slaughtered to assess the performance of its automated equipment before the facility is officially commissioned by President William Ruto next week.
Data released by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) shows Kenya exported 692,000 kilogrammes of miraa between January and March, compared to 795,668 kilogrammes during the same period last year. The drop in export volumes reduced earnings to Sh3.09 billion from Sh3.56 billion, representing a loss of about Sh470 million.
Figures released by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) show Kenya earned $40.8 million, equivalent to Sh5.27 billion, from coffee exports to the United States between January and March. This marked a 101.2 percent increase from the $19.01 million, or Sh2.46 billion, earned in the corresponding period last year.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Khafafa said profitability among African airlines has become increasingly difficult due to rising operating costs and global pressures, particularly escalating fuel prices linked to geopolitical instability.
The President's trip, which combines official visits and a state visit, is expected to focus on boosting trade opportunities for Kenyan products, courting foreign investors and advancing Kenya's diplomatic interests in Europe.
The initiative offers training, business partnerships, and a three-week immersion in Germany. It aims to help Kenyan firms build international links, develop bankable projects, and access new markets through structured cooperation with German companies.
According to a public notice published on MyGov on April 28, 2026, the new system will see validated export values automatically prefilled under zero-rated supplies once the relevant export documents are issued by Customs.
The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry warns the Middle East crisis is disrupting maritime and air cargo routes, delaying shipments and raising freight and fuel costs, threatening billions in annual export revenue. Measures are underway to cushion exporters.
Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPBRA) has announced a call for applications for the Partnering in Business with Germany programme. Selected SME executives will receive training, B2B meetings, and a three-week immersion in Germany to support market entry partnerships.
Ruto will meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for bilateral talks aimed at boosting both diplomatic and trade relations between Rome and Nairobi.
Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri, who sponsored the motion, underscored the risks of inaction, noting that the programme’s current extension granted in 2015 was nearing its deadline.
Following the April declaration, the tariff plan was suspended for 90 days in response to global market disruptions, giving Japan's trade team time to engage Washington in talks.