President Ruto to visit Italy to expand trade, investment and development partnerships

President William Ruto is set to undertake a three-day State Visit to Italy to strengthen Kenya–Italy cooperation through expanded trade, investment, and strategic development partnerships, including the mobilisation of financing for priority projects.

Ruto will meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for bilateral talks aimed at boosting both diplomatic and trade relations between Rome and Nairobi.

The visit will also facilitate the signing of new agreements and promote Kenyan exports, aimed at attracting increased Italian investment across key sectors of the economy.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on Sunday confirmed that preparations for the visit are complete following a high-level executive briefing outlining the agenda and expected outcomes.

“Preparations are firmly in place ahead of H.E. President @WilliamsRuto’s upcoming State Visit to Italy, following a detailed executive briefing on the priorities and expected outcomes of the visit,” Mudavadi said.

He added that the engagements will focus on deepening bilateral relations and unlocking economic opportunities.

“The engagements will focus on strengthening Kenya–Italy cooperation, aligning development priorities, and unlocking new opportunities in trade, investment and strategic partnerships,” he stated.

Mudavadi further noted that the visit is expected to yield concrete outcomes for the country, including new funding commitments and agreements.

“Key outcomes include the mobilisation of financing for priority projects, the signing of new Memoranda of Understanding, and the acceleration of existing bilateral agreements, all aimed at delivering tangible benefits for Kenyans,” he said.

According to him, the visit will also serve as a platform to expand Kenya’s export market and strengthen investor confidence in the country.

“The visit will also promote Kenyan exports and position the country as an attractive destination for Italian investment across key sectors,” he added.

Senior government officials including Amb. Fredrick Matwanga, Joseph Busiega, Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, and Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President, Governor Nanok, were present during the preparatory briefing.

The confirmation comes a week after President Ruto hinted at his visit to Italy to secure Sh1 billion for the upgrading of Nyamira County Referral Hospital.

Speaking during a public engagement in Nyamira on April 13,2026, the President said Kenya is seeking to mobilise significant support from international partners, including Italy, to fund key development projects.

“Mimi naenda next week kule Italy na kati ya mambo naenda kutafuta ni bilioni moja ya hospitali ya watu wa Nyamira hapa Nyamira town,” he said.

He noted that the government is working to deepen international partnerships to support development financing, aimed at accelerating infrastructure and economic programmes across the country.

The State Visit to Italy is therefore expected to build on these discussions, with government officials expressing confidence that it will enhance Kenya’s global economic positioning while delivering practical benefits to citizens through investment, jobs, and expanded trade opportunities.