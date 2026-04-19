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President Ruto to visit Italy to expand trade, investment and development partnerships
Ruto will meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for bilateral talks aimed at boosting both diplomatic and trade relations between Rome and Nairobi.
Ruto will meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for bilateral talks aimed at boosting both diplomatic and trade relations between Rome and Nairobi.
The event took place at Sanaa Hall, Kenya National Library Services, Nairobi, and was presided over by Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services.