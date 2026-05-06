Veteran gynaecologist Obwaka to buried on May 15 in Mumias

Renowned Kenyan gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Job Masakhwe Lukuru Obwaka is set to be laid to rest on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Musanda village, Mumias, following his death on May 1.

The veteran doctor and director of the Nairobi Hospital will be buried after a memorial service scheduled for May 13 at CITAM Valley Road in Nairobi, according to a death and funeral announcement published on May 6.

“It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God's will that we announce the passing on of Dr. Job Masakhwe Lukuru Obwaka, which occurred on Friday, May 1, 2026,” family announced.

Dr Obwaka, born on December 18, 1947, is described as a devoted father, grandfather and colleague. He is the beloved son of the late Elly Masakhwe and the late Filister Abiero, and husband of Everrose Chemtai Obwaka and the late Florence Atenya Obwaka.

He is survived by several children including Dr Chris Obwaka, and grandchildren Keenan, Brandon, Miguel and others.

The family further noted that daily funeral meetings will be held at CITAM Valley Road on May 6, 7, 8 and 11 at 5:30pm, ahead of the memorial service.

A cortege will leave Lee Funeral Home on May 14 before the burial in Musanda village the following day.

An autopsy had confirmed that renowned gynaecologist and former Nairobi Hospital Board member Job Obwaka died of cardiac arrest.

The post-mortem, carried out on Tuesday at Lee Funeral Home, determined that cardiac arrest was the immediate cause of death, with a family representative indicating it was linked to an underlying heart condition.

Family representative Joseph Ndungu confirmed the results, stating that additional examinations will be conducted to further establish what triggered the fatal episode.

“However, a toxicology report is still being conducted to determine the exact cause,” Ndungu said, adding that the family is in agreement with the findings of the examination.