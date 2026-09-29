John Kioli Kalua, Nairobi Rivers Commissioner, dies after asthma attack
His brother, Isaac Kalua Green, said the family was informed that attempts to save Kioli had failed. Medical personnel who reached the scene later pronounced him dead.
His brother, Isaac Kalua Green, said the family was informed that attempts to save Kioli had failed. Medical personnel who reached the scene later pronounced him dead.
Tung Chee-hwa's time in office began in July 1997, when he succeeded the last British Governor, Chris Patten, following the handover of Hong Kong to China that brought more than 150 years of British rule to an end.
Zhu was a leading figure in China's drive to expand its role in international commerce. He was closely involved in the negotiations that eventually secured the country's membership of the World Trade Organization in 2002, a move that opened greater opportunities for Chinese industries to sell their products abroad and attracted foreign investment.
The veteran doctor and director of the Nairobi Hospital will be buried after a memorial service scheduled for May 13 at CITAM Valley Road in Nairobi, according to a death and funeral announcement published on May 6.