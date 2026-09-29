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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Obituary

China's former premier Zhu Rongji dies at 97
Global Affairs

China's former premier Zhu Rongji dies at 97

Zhu was a leading figure in China's drive to expand its role in international commerce. He was closely involved in the negotiations that eventually secured the country's membership of the World Trade Organization in 2002, a move that opened greater opportunities for Chinese industries to sell their products abroad and attracted foreign investment.

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