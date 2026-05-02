Nairobi Hospital hails Obwaka’s contribution, says he served with dedication

The Nairobi Hospital has announced the death of Dr. Job Obwaka, a long-serving consultant and former board member, describing him as a distinguished medical professional whose impact on the institution and patients will endure.

In a statement issued Saturday, Board Chairman Dr. Barcley Onyambu said the hospital community was grieving the loss of a respected clinician and leader.

“It is with profound sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Dr. Job Obwaka, a distinguished member of our medical fraternity and a valued leader within The Nairobi Hospital,” Onyambu said.

Dr. Obwaka served for many years as an Admitting Consultant at the hospital, where he built a reputation for clinical excellence and unwavering commitment to patient care.

According to the statement, his professionalism and dedication earned him “deep respect of colleagues and patients alike,” with his contribution to medical practice at the facility described as both significant and enduring.

Beyond his clinical duties, Dr. Obwaka also played a role in the hospital’s leadership, serving as a member of the Board of Management in 2025.

The hospital credited him with contributing to its governance and strategic direction during his tenure.

“We also recognise his service as a member of the Board of Management in 2025. His commitment and stewardship to The Nairobi Hospital's mission played an important role in shaping our governance and strategic direction,” Onyambu said.

Colleagues and staff have begun paying tribute to a figure widely seen as a pillar within the institution. While details surrounding his passing were not disclosed, the hospital emphasized the magnitude of the loss to Kenya’s medical community.

On behalf of the board, management, and staff, Onyambu extended condolences to Dr. Obwaka’s family, loved ones, and the staff at his clinic, pledging institutional support during the mourning period.

“On behalf of the Board, Management, The Nairobi Hospital staff, and the entire hospital community, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and the staff at his clinic. We stand with you in mourning the loss of an exceptional doctor, colleague, and leader,” he said.

He added that the hospital remains ready to support the family in any way possible during the difficult time.

Dr. Obwaka’s death marks the loss of a seasoned practitioner whose career spanned both frontline medical service and institutional leadership.

His dual role as a clinician and policymaker positioned him as an influential voice within the hospital’s ecosystem.

The Nairobi Hospital noted that his legacy would continue to resonate within the institution and the wider healthcare sector.

“Dr. Obwaka's legacy and his immense contribution to the medical profession and to this institution will be long remembered,” Onyambu said.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be communicated by the family.