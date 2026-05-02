Woman detained as detectives probe sudden death of Dr Job Obwaka

Police have arrested a woman who was with veteran gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka after he collapsed and later died in Kitengela, as detectives try to establish what led to the sudden medical emergency on May 1, 2026.

The 83-year-old doctor, who had served for many years in Nairobi’s medical sector, was declared dead on arrival at hospital after he was rushed from a home in Kitengela where he had been visiting Beatrice Wangari. Investigators say they are now focusing on the sequence of events inside the house before his condition worsened.

Officers from Kilimani Police Station have taken over the case and are working with witnesses and hospital staff to reconstruct his final hours.

According to early findings, Dr Obwaka and Wangari had known each other since around 2015. She told police their connection began after meeting him through her personal gynaecologist, and later developed after the death of her husband.

Wangari said that on the day of the incident, Dr Obwaka contacted her at about 10:42 am while travelling to Kitengela. She said he kept her updated on his journey and later confirmed reaching Quickmart Kitengela OBC Plaza at around 1:20 pm.

She added that they later went to her home, where she prepared rice and meat which they ate together. After the meal, the doctor asked for water, and shortly after drinking it, his condition changed suddenly.

“He asked that the windows be opened as he struggled to breathe,” Wangari told police.

She said she immediately called a neighbour who came in and checked on him but could not detect a pulse. The neighbour then helped arrange for him to be taken to hospital.

Wangari used Dr Obwaka’s phone to alert a colleague, Dr Wanyoike, and also informed a family member, who advised that he be rushed to Nairobi Hospital.

The neighbour later drove Wangari’s vehicle as they hurried him to the facility, where doctors confirmed he had already died on arrival.

Police say they have collected food samples from the house for laboratory analysis as part of efforts to determine what may have caused the sudden collapse. An autopsy is expected to give clearer answers.

Dr Obwaka’s death comes shortly after a difficult period in his life, including health complications and legal proceedings.

He had earlier collapsed at Milimani Law Courts in mid-March while waiting to be arraigned over allegations linked to falsification of hospital records. He was later admitted to intensive care at Nairobi Hospital, where his condition worsened over time.

On March 14, 2026, he was arrested at the NSSF Building parking area along Bishops Road and detained at Muthaiga Police Station for three nights before being charged alongside others in a case connected to alleged irregularities at the Kenya Hospital Association.

The case is still ongoing in court.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union had earlier condemned his arrest, describing it as harsh given his age and long service in medicine.

Dr Obwaka spent decades working in gynaecology and was regarded as a senior figure in Nairobi Hospital’s medical leadership, where he built a long career in women’s health and training younger doctors.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale mourned him, saying," On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I convey deep sorrow following the passing of Dr. Job Obwaka at the age of 83, a veteran obstetrician and former Director at the Nairobi Hospital.”

“Dr. Obwaka devoted his life to advancing medical practice in Kenya, leaving an invaluable contribution to the medical fraternity through his clinical excellence, leadership and mentorship of generations of practitioners,” Duale added.

Police say investigations are ongoing as they await post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of death.