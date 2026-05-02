Press freedom in sub-Saharan Africa faces sharp decline, new report warns

An international press freedom monitor has reported a continued slide in the conditions under which journalists operate across Africa, pointing to a mix of armed conflict, tightening state controls, and economic strain that is weakening independent reporting in many countries.

Reporters Without Borders says sub-Saharan Africa is among the most affected regions, with instability in the Great Lakes area, military administrations in parts of the Sahel, and conflict in Sudan shaping an increasingly hostile environment for media work. The organisation notes that these pressures have combined with laws targeting journalists and financial struggles facing media organisations, limiting their ability to operate freely.

In its State of Press Freedom report for 2026, released on Thursday, April 30, the group categorises conditions in sub-Saharan Africa as “difficult” in 24 of the region’s 48 countries, and “very serious” in five. The index covers 180 countries and territories and compares how media freedom is changing globally.

Tanzania, once regarded as relatively stable on press freedom within the region, has dropped 22 places to position 117. The report links this fall to tighter regulations, reduced access to information, and growing pressure on journalists in their daily work.

At the lowest end of the ranking, Eritrea remains at position 180 for the third year running. The report cites continued restrictions on information flow and the absence of independent journalism in the country.

The situation is further illustrated by the case of journalist Dawit Isaak, who has now spent 25 years in detention alongside Temesgen Ghebreyesus, Seyoum Tsehaye, and Amanuel Asrat, remaining one of the longest-standing examples of media repression highlighted in the report.

Other countries in the region also appear low on the index, including Rwanda at 139, Ethiopia at 148, Sudan at 161, and Djibouti at 167, reflecting widespread pressure on the media environment.

The report states that “There is a clear trend of national security and cybersecurity laws being weaponised against journalists,” with authorities in several countries using such laws to limit reporting and restrict scrutiny of government actions, especially in military-led administrations in the Sahel.

Niger recorded the sharpest fall in the 2026 ranking, dropping 37 places to position 120. Mali is ranked 121 after a slight decline, while Burkina Faso sits at 110 following a five-place drop.

According to the report, these patterns suggest coordinated pressure on the media within the Alliance of Sahel States, where journalists have been detained under accusations such as “spreading false information,” “undermining national credibility,” and “disseminating reports likely to disturb public order.”

At least six journalists are currently held in Niger, one in Mali, while two media workers, Serge Oulon and Moussa Sareba, remain missing in Burkina Faso. The report also points to the closure and suspension of media houses as part of efforts to manage public information.

Benin also recorded a notable shift, falling 21 places to position 113. The report links this decline to recent political developments and says “This downturn is a warning sign in a country that has just elected a new president,”.

Romuald Wadagni, a former Finance Minister, recently won the presidential election, taking over from Patrice Talon. Under the previous leadership, the report notes increased pressure on media actors, including the case of Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè, founder of the online platform Olofofo, who was taken from Ivory Coast, ranked 54th, and later held on allegations of being a “dangerous cyberactivist who advocates terrorism.”

In the Great Lakes region, the report highlights continued legal action and detention of journalists. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ranked 130th, Stanis Bujakera has faced prosecution. In Burundi, Floriane Irangabiye and several journalists from Iwacu continue to face pressure linked to their reporting.

Rwanda is also mentioned, with two media professionals still in detention, including Théoneste Nsengimana, who is facing charges of “inciting unrest,” showing how legal systems are being used to control press activity in parts of the region.