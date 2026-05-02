Uganda begins deportation of 169 foreign nationals over illegal stay, cybercrime claims

National Citizenship and Immigration Control (NCIC) has commenced the phased deportation of 169 foreign nationals arrested in Kampala, citing illegal residence and alleged involvement in cyber-scamming activities.

In a statement released Friday, the agency said all individuals had been processed, fined, and had paid for their own air tickets ahead of removal from the country.

“We have begun the phased deportation of the 169 foreign nationals arrested in Bukoto-Ntinda, Kampala. All 169 have been fined and paid for their air tickets. Deportations started today, Friday, May 1, 2026,” NCIC said.

The group comprises nationals from a wide range of countries, including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Ghana, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Nepal, Indonesia and Malaysia, highlighting the international scope of the operation.

According to the immigration authority, the individuals were detained in the Bukoto-Ntinda area of Kampala during an enforcement operation targeting suspected immigration violations and cyber-related crimes.

“They were held for illegal residence and alleged cyber-scamming activities,” the agency stated, without providing further details on the specific nature of the offences or whether prosecutions had been pursued prior to deportation.

The deportations mark one of the largest recent crackdowns by Ugandan authorities on foreign nationals accused of breaching immigration laws and engaging in illicit online activities.

Officials have in recent months stepped up surveillance and enforcement in urban centres, particularly in Kampala, amid growing concerns over cybercrime networks.

While the NCIC did not disclose the timeline for completing the deportations, it indicated that the process would be conducted in phases to ensure orderly removal of all individuals involved.

Immigration enforcement operations have increasingly targeted foreign nationals suspected of operating outside the law, with authorities emphasising compliance with residency requirements and lawful conduct as key conditions for remaining in the country.

The agency reiterated its commitment to enforcing immigration regulations and safeguarding national security.

Friday’s development underscores Uganda’s ongoing efforts to address transnational crime and tighten oversight of foreign residents, particularly in sectors linked to digital and financial activities.

Authorities have not indicated whether further arrests or operations are expected, but maintained that vigilance will continue as part of broader efforts to curb illegal activities and ensure adherence to the country’s immigration laws.