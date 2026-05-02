Kenya to pick 16 for Mauritius swimming meet

Kenya Aquatics (KA) has confirmed that the country will send 16 swimmers to the upcoming 2026 Africa Aquatics Zone 4 Open Water Swimming Championship in Mauritius, a continental event scheduled for Mont Choisy Beach from June 6–7, 2026.

Speaking on Friday from Nairobi, Heize Kahindo, a member of the Kenya Aquatics Executive Committee and the National Coordinator, explained that the event features 3km, 5km, and 4x1km relay races for various age groups, serving as a major competition for elite and young swimmers across the continent.

"They will compete in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean, creating a strong and exciting contest. The championship offers a rare chance for young and experienced swimmers to compete together on the same stage," said Kahindo.

"The event also reflects how open water swimming is growing steadily across Africa. In Kenya, the sport is gaining ground as more counties invest in training and give swimmers opportunities to compete at the national level," Kahindo added, insisting that the championship will play a role in preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics, where Kenya hopes to enter open water swimming for the first time in its history.

With these revelations, the ball is now in the court of Kenya Aquatics to release a selection criteria, pick swimmers and coaches, after which it will seek government funding for the event.