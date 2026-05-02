CS Duale mourns veteran Gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has joined the medical fraternity in mourning veteran gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka, who has died at the age of 83, describing him as a key figure whose work shaped patient care and medical training in Kenya over many years.

In his condolence message released on behalf of the Ministry of Health on Friday night, Duale said Dr Obwaka left a strong mark in the country’s health sector through decades of service, leadership and mentorship of upcoming doctors.

“Dr Obwaka devoted his life to advancing medical practice in Kenya, leaving an invaluable contribution to the medical fraternity through his clinical excellence, leadership and mentorship of generations of practitioners,” Duale said.

He added that the late doctor was widely known for raising standards in care delivery, with a strong focus on maternal and reproductive health services that benefited patients in different parts of the country.

"The late doctor, who served as a director at Nairobi Hospital, was widely respected for his role in strengthening standards of care, particularly in maternal and reproductive health services," he said.

Duale further said Dr Obwaka’s long service helped improve health outcomes and left behind a strong professional footprint that will be remembered in Kenya’s medical history.

The Health CS extended sympathy to the family, colleagues and medical practitioners who worked closely with the late doctor, noting that his passing was a painful loss to the sector.

"We honour his distinguished service and commitment to humanity and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and the wider medical community during this difficult time."

Dr Obwaka died on Friday evening at 7 pm at Nairobi Hospital, where he had worked for many years treating patients and guiding younger doctors. According to a source at the facility, he had been rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

He earned wide respect in the medical field for his focus on women’s health and his role in training and mentoring medical practitioners who now serve in different hospitals across the country.

His years at the hospital saw him influence clinical practice and help shape how patient care was delivered, especially in specialized treatment areas.

Dr Obwaka’s death comes only weeks after he was arrested in connection with a case tied to the management of the same facility, an incident that had drawn public attention at the time.