CS Mutua says over 6.2 million jobs created as he highlights government progress on Labour Day

Cabinet Secretary for Labour Alfred Mutua has said the country is on a steady path of improvement, pointing to what he described as millions of new jobs, reduced industrial strikes, and quicker access to pension payments as key signs of progress under the current administration.

Speaking on Friday during Labour Day celebrations held in Vihiga County, he highlighted several government programmes, including affordable housing, digital work opportunities, and overseas job recruitment, while encouraging young people to stay hopeful and pursue happiness.

He also addressed critics of the government, calling for more focus on what he termed visible achievements.

“Life is about progress,” the CS said. “I’m very pleased to be working for this government, your government, because we have seen progress.”

He dismissed criticism of the administration and urged Kenyans to focus on tangible achievements.

“Leave jealousy behind, stop the gossip. Stop all the unnecessary talk,” he said, adding that “the future ahead is bright.”

Mutua used the platform to present employment statistics across different sectors, saying government efforts had led to the creation of more than 6.2 million jobs.

“If you add the figures that I’ve mentioned, Your Excellency, we are talking about over 6.2 million jobs created by your government,” he said.

He broke down the figures, noting that the public service currently employs 1.895 million people, while county governments have recruited close to 60,000 workers. He added that more than 128,000 teachers have also been employed.

President William Ruto was present for the celebrations in Vihiga County, where he was received by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli ahead of the Labour Day event.

CS Mutua further said the housing sector alone had generated 640,442 jobs, while the Kazi Mtaani programme had created 583,868 opportunities. Digital jobs, he added, now stand at 316,806.

He also pointed to the SME sector as the largest contributor, saying it had created 2.1 million jobs. According to him, hotels and restaurants have added another 1.5 million jobs, with agriculture, transport, communications, and construction also contributing to the overall employment growth.

He noted that once data from programmes such as Nyota and the Hustler Fund is fully compiled by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the total employment numbers are expected to rise further.

“You will find that clearly, we’ll be talking about double digits in our country,” he said.

CS Mutua also highlighted the Recognition of Prior Learning programme, which allows workers to have their practical skills converted into formal qualifications to improve job access.

“We thank you also we have the recognition of prior learning, whereby people are given an opportunity to turn their skills into certificates to be able to get jobs,” he said.

He announced that 5,000 certificates will soon be issued under the programme.

On overseas employment, he said recruitment under the Kazi Majuu initiative is set to resume, with a fresh exercise scheduled to begin in Mombasa next week, noting that conditions in the Middle East had stabilised.

“Kazi Majuu recruitment, we are about to restart now that there is peace in the Middle East,” he said.

He added that many of the overseas opportunities will not require applicants to pay any fees.

“I’m looking for majority of jobs where you just walk in with a passport. If you’re hired, you’re able to be taken overseas without paying a shilling,” he said.

Mutua also reported improved labour relations, saying the country had recorded fewer strikes over the past year. He attributed this to ongoing dialogue between government, employers, and workers’ unions.

“This last year we’ve had less strikes than have been for a long time. This is because of this process we started of saying, let us talk first before you go to the streets,” he said.

He praised union leaders and employers for choosing negotiation over industrial action.

On pensions, the CS announced reforms at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), saying retirees will now receive their first payment within seven days after submitting their documents.

“From the day you retire, if you put your papers in, within seven days you will get your first payment,” he said.

He added that the goal is to reduce the processing time further to 24 hours in the coming year, noting past delays that left retirees waiting too long for benefits.

“In the past, people would retire and pass away while still waiting for their pension,” he said.

Mutua said the NSSF has grown to Sh720 billion in assets and is targeting Sh1 trillion.

The CS closed his remarks with a message of encouragement to young people, quoting the poem Desiderata.

“You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars. You have a right to be here,” Mutua said. He urged Kenyans to remain positive despite challenges.