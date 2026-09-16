AI could reshape Kenya’s jobs, Labour CS says
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
During his tenure at the branch level, Mboya played a role in expanding the union’s membership, organisational structures and influence, according to the statement.
KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah said the payroll exercise was expected to begin on Saturday, August 29, paving the way for the release of the delayed salaries.
The announcement comes amid growing pressure from the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), which had warned of possible industrial action over the delayed implementation of the 2024 CBA.
Labour CS Alfred Mutua said Kenya is seeing clear progress at Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, citing over 6.2 million jobs, fewer strikes, digital and housing programmes, and NSSF pension payments within seven days.