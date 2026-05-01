PHOTOS: Moments from Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County

Kenya is marking Labour Day 2026 with national celebrations taking place in Vihiga County, where President William Ruto is spearheading the event at Chavakali High School. The gathering has drawn large crowds of workers from different parts of the country, making it the first time the annual commemoration is being held away from Nairobi.

The day is set aside every year to recognise the efforts of workers in various sectors and to appreciate their role in driving economic growth. It also gives space for labour organisations to reflect on progress made in employment standards while pushing for stronger protections, fair pay, and safer working environments.

Kenyan workers during a past Labour Day event. PHOTO/PCS Kenyan workers during a past Labour Day event. PHOTO/PCS

President William Ruto leads the Nation in celebrating Labour Day in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto leads the Nation in celebrating Labour Day in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

President William Ruto is welcomed by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli ahead of the Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto is welcomed by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli ahead of the Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

Members of the Kenya Engineering Workers Union stage a march during Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga on May 1, 2026/PCS Members of the Kenya Engineering Workers Union stage a march during Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga on May 1, 2026/PCS

Globally, Labour Day is observed on different dates depending on national traditions, though it is widely connected to International Workers’ Day, which falls on May 1. The date is historically linked to the 1886 labour protests in the United States that championed the eight-hour working day, a movement that shaped modern labour rights.

In Kenya, the 2026 edition is being held on Friday, May 1, as a public holiday, with national focus shifting to Vihiga County. The relocation of the celebrations from Nairobi has attracted strong participation from both public and private sector employees.

Workers from state agencies, private firms, and service industries have turned up in organised groups, many wearing uniforms linked to their workplaces. Others have carried placards expressing views on working conditions, pay, and expectations for improved labour policies.

State Officials join President William Ruto in celebrating Labour Day in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026.PHOTO/PCS State Officials join President William Ruto in celebrating Labour Day in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

A seated crowd at in Chavakali,in Vihiga County to celebrate Labour DayPHOTO/PCS A seated crowd at in Chavakali,in Vihiga County to celebrate Labour DayPHOTO/PCS

Trade union leaders, including COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, are also expected to use the platform to address key labour concerns affecting workers across the country.

The event is expected to highlight ongoing discussions on employment rights, workplace reforms, and the broader push for fair treatment of employees across all sectors.