DCI arrests two in Mombasa, seizes 250kg of cannabis in anti-narcotics raid

DCI detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Mombasa have arrested two suspects and seized 250 kilograms of cannabis sativa in a targeted operation aimed at dismantling a suspected drug trafficking chain operating within the coastal region.

The operation began after officers acted on intelligence that pointed to a network distributing narcotics in Mombasa. Detectives first moved in on 43-year-old Tito Paul Mulu in the Port Reitz area of Changamwe, where he was taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in drug distribution.

“Acting on credible tips, the detectives descended on 43-year-old Tito Paul Mulu in Port Reitz area of Changamwe,” the statement said.

His arrest opened the door to further leads that guided investigators to a second suspect, 23-year-old Oliver Ochieng. Police say information obtained during questioning helped trace him to the Mudengereni area of Kisauni.

“Mulu’s arrest unravelled a tangled web, leading officers directly to his accomplice, 23-year-old Oliver Ochieng, in Mudengereni area of Kisauni,” the DCI said.

Detectives later arrested Ochieng, who allegedly directed them to a rented house linked to him. A search of the house led to the discovery of two sacks containing cannabis sativa, carefully concealed inside the premises.

“Upon interrogation, Ochieng led detectives to his rented house. It was there that detectives uncovered two sacks, brimming with cannabis sativa,” the statement added.

The recovered drugs, weighing about 250 kilograms, were seized and secured as exhibits. Police confirmed that both suspects remain in custody and are expected to face charges related to possession and trafficking of narcotics. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to establish whether the suspects are part of a wider network operating within and beyond the coastal region.

The DCI said the seized substances will be presented in court as part of the case against the two.

“Now, with the suspects behind bars, awaiting their day in court, the seized cannabis stands locked up as crucial exhibits,” the statement noted.

Authorities say the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to disrupt drug supply chains in coastal Kenya, an area often used as a transit and distribution route for narcotics. Police added that intelligence-led policing continues to play a key role in identifying and stopping drug trafficking activities.

“This operation underscores ANU’s commitment to smoke out traffickers and dismantle drug networks, ensuring our communities remain safe from the grip of narcotics,” the DCI said.

The agency also urged members of the public to support anti-narcotics efforts by reporting suspicious activities linked to drug trafficking. Through anonymous reporting channels, citizens are encouraged to share information that may assist ongoing investigations.

“#FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!” the statement read.

The arrests add to a growing list of recent anti-drug operations along the coast, where security agencies have intensified surveillance on suspected trafficking routes. Police say investigations are continuing to uncover possible links to broader regional networks.