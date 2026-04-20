KEPBRA to link Kenyan SME executives with German firms via training and B2B meetings

News · Chrispho Owuor · April 20, 2026
KEPBRA to link Kenyan SME executives with German firms via training and B2B meetings
Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPBRA) has announced a call for applications for the Partnering in Business with Germany programme. Selected SME executives will receive training, B2B meetings, and a three-week immersion in Germany to support market entry partnerships.

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPBRA) on Monday announced a call for applications for the Partnering in Business with Germany programme.

The initiative aims to connect experienced Kenyan SME executives with German firms through structured cooperation, skills development, and market access opportunities.

The programme includes training, B2B meetings, and a business immersion in Germany to support trade and investment partnerships.

The programme is designed to equip Kenyan SME executives with the skills and networks needed to engage in structured, results-driven international business partnerships.

According to the agency, the initiative focuses on preparing Kenyan businesses for meaningful market entry and long-term collaboration rather than short-term exposure.

The programme offers a range of benefits intended to strengthen the capacity of participating SMEs and improve their competitiveness in global markets.

“Strengthen business, management, and negotiation skills through blended learning,” the agency said, outlining one of the key components of the programme.

Participants will also be supported to develop structured and viable cooperation projects before entering the German market, ensuring that engagements are commercially grounded and strategically planned.

“Develop bankable cooperation projects prior to market entry,” the agency stated, emphasizing the importance of preparation in international business expansion.

A key feature of the programme is direct access to vetted German companies through structured business-to-business meetings, designed to facilitate meaningful partnerships between Kenyan and German enterprises.

“Gain direct access to vetted German companies via structured B2B meetings,” the announcement noted, highlighting the matchmaking component of the initiative.

The programme also opens opportunities across multiple sectors including technology transfer, exports, distribution, contract manufacturing, and joint ventures. These areas are seen as critical for enhancing Kenya’s integration into global value chains.

“Explore opportunities in technology transfer, exports, distribution, contract manufacturing, and joint ventures,” the agency said.

In addition, selected participants will undertake a fully curated three-week business immersion in Germany, where they will engage directly with potential partners and gain first-hand exposure to the German business environment.

“Undertake a fully curated three-week business immersion in Germany,” the statement read.

The agency emphasized that the programme is structured to deliver measurable outcomes at every stage, from preparation and market linkage to post-engagement evaluation.

This approach is intended to ensure that participating SMEs achieve tangible business results.

“From preparation and market linkage to post-engagement evaluation, the programme is designed to deliver measurable business outcomes, not just exposure,” it stated.

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency noted that the initiative is particularly suited for SMEs with clear cooperation objectives with Germany, especially those seeking to expand their operations or enter new international markets.

The programme is expected to support Kenyan businesses in building sustainable partnerships that enhance exports and improve competitiveness in global trade.

It also aligns with broader national efforts to promote Kenya as a key investment and trade partner in international markets, particularly in Europe.

By linking Kenyan enterprises with German firms, the programme aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and increased access to global supply chains.

The agency encouraged eligible SMEs to consider the opportunity as a strategic platform for growth and international expansion.

“If your SME has a clear cooperation objective with Germany, this is a strategic growth platform worth considering,” the statement concluded.

Interested applicants have been directed to register through an online application link provided by the agency.

Tags

Germany exports SMEs market access KEPBRA International Trade B2B Meetings Technology Transfer Business Immersion

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